LAHORE - Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints qualified for the main final of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament 2023 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday. Hamza Mawaz Khan’s heroics helped Remington Pharma outclass Master Paints/Newage Cables 10-1 in the first semifinal. Hamza played outstanding polo and fired in five fabulous goals while Ahmad Bilal Riaz and Basel Faisal Khokhar banged in a brace each and Ahmad Zubair Butt struck one. From the losing side, Adnan Jalil Azam scored the lone goal. Nico Roberts shone in Diamond Paints’ 10-6 win over SQ Seagold Polo in the second semifinal. Nico Roberts smashed in superb six goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmad thrashed in three and Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) converted one.

Raja Jalal Arslan fired in four goals while Omer Asjad Malhi and Shiraz Qureshi scored one each for the losing side. Tomorrow (Sunday), the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Platinum Homes/Master Paints at 1:30 pm while the main final will be contested between Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints.