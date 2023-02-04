Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Zehri on Friday said that the peace of the region was connected with the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions. She expressed these views at an event organised in connection with February 5, which is observed every year as the Kashmir solidarity day. The senator said that the Kashmiris’ struggle for complete independence from Indian domination would continue at all cost.

“The purpose of celebrating this day is to remind the international community that seven decades have passed, yet the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir have not been implemented. The international community should make serious efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute,” she said, adding that Indian conspiracies and tactics to crush the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination had failed.

Highlighting the sufferings of innocent Kashmiri people, she said that the Indian forces were martyring innocent Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Senator Samina further said that Pakistan had always highlighted the Kashmir cause at global forums and would continue to do so in the future as well. She urged the United Nations and human rights organisations to resolve the Kashmir dispute. “The resolutions of the Security Council should be implemented, and the Kashmiris should be freed from Indian oppression and tyranny. Otherwise, the fire spreading from the burning Kashmir will engulf the entire region,” she said.