RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali on Friday directed District Police Officer (DPO) Murree to ramp up security around the sensitive installations besides speeding up crackdown against criminals and gangsters in the hill station. He also ordered him to wipe out the menace of narcotics from Murree by chaining the drug mafia. RPO issued these directions during his visit to Murree where he also held a high level crime meeting.

The meeting was attended by DPO Murree Faraz Ahmed, DSP Traffic and SHOs. Earlier, DPO Murree Faraz Ahmed briefed RPO Syed Khurram Ali about the crime ratio in Murree and police action against criminals. Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that Murree police should beef up security around sensitive installations following the new wave of terrorism that hit the country.

He said that all the SHOs and SDPOs should enhance patrolling in their areas concerned. “DPO, SHOs and SDPOs are directed to launch massive crackdown against criminals, drug pushers, gangsters and other anti-social elements to save lives and properties of citizens,” he said adding that the proclaimed offenders should also be netted to reduce crime in the district.