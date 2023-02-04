Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is expected to start receiving oil from Russia in April this year as it is all set to finalize commercial terms for this agreement by the end of next month.

This was stated by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in the Senate here on Friday. Responding to a question regarding import of oil from Russia, he said the contract with Russia for import of oil will help Pakistan to fulfil its 20 percent crude oil import requirements. The opposition senators meanwhile staged a boycott from the House over the absence of government ministers.

JI’s senator Mushtaq Ahmed raised the issue before the walkout, saying the government members were not taking interest in the proceedings.

He said despite being in large numbers, the ministers were not showing up in the house. Upon this, the chairman senate stated that he will write a letter to the prime minister over the absence of the ministers during the proceedings. Meanwhile, the house was told that the bidding process for installing one -four megawatt (mw) solar micro-grid stations in rural areas of the country would be initiated within a period of next few weeks.

Minister for Energy and Power Khurram Dastigir Khan while replying to a question of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi during the question hour, said the government has waived off sales tax and duties on the purchase of solar panels. Loans were being disbursed among the people on installing solar panels at six percent interest rates.

In reply to another question regarding receivables from Karachi Electric Supply Company, he said Prime Minister has already constituted a Task Force under the chairmanship of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Once the Task Force finalizes its recommendations for recovery of pending dues, the same will be adopted after approval of the Federal Cabinet accordingly, he said. He informed that total amount payable to the CPPA-G/ NTDCL by Karachi Electric on account of electricity supply is Rs490 billion by 31-12-2022.

Khurram Dastgir Khan said the federal government buildings are being solarized and micro solar grids for rural areas are also being introduced for provision of low-cost electricity.

He said the federal government provides one thousand to eleven hundred megawatt electricity to the citizens of Karachi.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan informed the House that work on Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Tarbela 5th extension, Harpo Hydropower project and Attabad Lake Hydropower project is underway. He said after completion, these dams will be generating 6918 MW electricity. He said these dams will also be beneficial for the agriculture sector. Shahadat Awan said construction of dams will be completed within stipulated time of the projects. The House will now meet again on Monday at 3pm.