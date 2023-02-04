Share:

KHYBER - Around 70 project sanitary staff at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Landi Kotal have resigned in protest of not being paid their monthly salaries for the last six months.

According to the affected staff, a private firm, Council Enterprise, was hired to clean the DHQ hospital Landi Kotal, but they had not been paid for the previous half year.

Speaking on the occasion, Izhar-ul-Haq and his colleagues expressed regret that, despite doing their sanitation tasks with honesty and dedication, they had received no payment of their monthly salaries for the previous seven months. Non-payment of monthly wages forced their families to hunger, they continued, and they threatened not to resume their work until their six-month salaries were paid. Scheme’s District Manager Wali Muhammad stated that the cleaning service revamping project was initiated in 29 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in response to the degraded sanitary condition of the hospitals.

Besides the non-cooperative attitude of the Medical Superintendent, the sanitary staff began their services and in a short time a visible improvement was noted, which he maintained, but the scheme failed due to the lack of interest of the health high-ups.

When approached about the matter, Project Director Revamping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Niaz stated that owing to a shortage of cash, they were unable to clear invoices of the company through whom they hired the services of the sanitary team. The company’s arrears would be paid, but the destiny of the employees’ service would be decided at a meeting of stakeholders scheduled for next week.

It should be noted that 70 locals, had been contracted for sanitary purposes by a private firm as a part of DHQ’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Plan, approved by the government services.