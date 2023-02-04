Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with legendary allrounder Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, on Friday. The Nikkah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families. The couple’s engagement had already taken place two years ago. A reception was also held, soon after the nikkah, with squash legend Jahangir Khan and Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan among the attendees. Former DG ISPR Asim Saleem Bajwa and ICC General Manager Wasim Khan were also present on this occasion.

Earlier this year, Shaheen revealed that it was his wish to marry Ansha. “It was my wish and thanks to Allah Almighty, it is fulfilled now,” said Shaheen. When Shaheen was asked whether Ansha feels jealous about his female fan following, Shaheen said he is not sure about it.

“I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that,” the cricketer quipped. It must be noted that the lanky pacer will lead Lahore Qalandars during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, where his side is the defending champion. The 22-year-old has been out of action after suffering a knee injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on November 13 but will be making a comeback in the PSL 8.