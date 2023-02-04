Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed on Saturday that he is being shifted to Karachi for ‘murder’, quoting former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.

The former federal minister who is facing a case of levelling allegations against Asif Ali Zardari for setting a ‘murder plot’ against PTI chairman Imran Khan, was booked in a separate case in Karachi for using ‘foul’ language against FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said the police allowed the family to meet Sheikh Rasheed at the Secretariat police station, yesterday, after which he claimed the politician was shifted to an unknown place.

Narrating the details of the meeting with his uncle, the former lawmaker said, Rasheed, is transported by police blindfolded.

The former interior minister claimed he is being shifted from Rawalpindi to Karachi for ‘killing’.

It may be noted that Mochko police on Friday booked Sheikh Rasheed in a case of using ‘foul’ language against Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The case under sections 153, 500, 504 and 506 has been registered against Sheikh Rasheed on the complaint of a PPP local leader named Khuda Bux.