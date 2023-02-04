Share:

PESHAWAR - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here Friday visited the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he inquired after the injured of police lines’ mosque blast. Flanked by the adviser to the CM Sindh Murtaza Wahab and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajpot, the Chief Minister announced Rs one million for each family of the martyrs and Rs five lakh for each injured. He prayed for early recovery of the injured and assured all kinds of support and assistance including medical and medicines for speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes and solidarity with the victims on this occasion.