KARACHI - The Sindh police yesterday booked former interior minister and ally of PTI chief Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, in another case for allegedly using foul language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged in Karachi’s Mochko Police Station, Sh Rashid made ‘immoral’ and ‘nasty’ comments against Bilawal which infuriated the public and created a law and order situation in the city According to reports, a Karachi police team has reached Islamabad to get custody of Sh Rashi, who is also AML chief, for shifting him to Karachi. The FIR registered by a PPP leader against Rashid, includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 500 (Punishment for defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups).

According to the complainant, the AML chief used highly offensive and disgusting words against their party chairman Bilawal during a media talk at the Polyclinic Hospital which led to anarchy among thousands of PPP workers.

“A large number of people took to the streets and I, along with other members including Pir Buksh, son of Ali Murad, Muhammad Bux, son of Mola Buksh, and others, tried hard to stop them,” added the FIR. Sh Rashid is already under arrest in connection with remarks he allegedly made against former president Asif Ali Zardari. He was arrested by the Islamabad police in the wee hours of Thursday in connection with remarks he made against Zardari.

Another case was also registered against him at the Murree police station under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the PPC for manhandling a police official at the time of the arrest.