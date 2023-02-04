Share:

RAWALPINDI - A gang of armed dacoits have deprived three persons of precious mobile phones one after another on gunpoint that too outside heavily guarded Punjab House on Rashid Minhas Road, informed sources on Friday. The incident took place in jurisdiction of Police Station Civil Lines. Reportedly, SHO is reluctant to file cases against dacoits. Likewise, the gangs of dacoits and robbers have allegedly been ruling in areas of Dhoke Kashmirian, Shamasabad and in Commercial Market by looting public round the clock.

The spree of dacoits have swelled wave of panic among the citizens who are reluctant to move on road even during day time. The crime victims and citizens appealed Inspector General of Police (IGP) and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to take action against the bosses of Rawalpindi police for their failure in netting the gangsters, dacoits and robbers. According to sources, two unknown dacoits having guns into hands intercepted three persons namely Paris Ali Butt, Muhammad Shamoon and Muhammad Usman near Punjab House.

They said the dacoits snatched mobile phones from the three persons who were moving towards homes on a motorcycle after attending office at 2:30am. After committing crime, the two dacoits managed to flee on a motorcycle. The victims reported the incident with PS Civil Lines to register cases against the fleeing dacoits. Meanwhile, gangs of armed robbers have been playing havoc with residents in limits of PS New Town and Sadiqabad. Sources disclosed that a citizen Syed Fakhir Azam Shah was going home when he was caught by dacoits who snatched mobile and cash from him and fled from the scene.

The victim lodged complaint with police but case was not registered so far. Similarly, robber smashed doors of a flat located in Commercial Market and stolen laptop, guitar and other valuables owned by a translator of PTV. Yet, another young man was deprived of cash and purse by the dacoits on gunpoint while he was going for an interview for job in Sarena Hotel in Islamabad.