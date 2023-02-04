Share:

There are a number of terrorist groups that have been active in Pakistan in recent years. Here are five of the most significant groups:

Taliban: The Taliban is a Sunni Islamist extremist group that has been active in Pakistan, particularly in the tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks on civilians and military targets in the country and has sought to impose its strict interpretation of Islam on the population.

Al-Qaeda: Al-Qaeda is a global Sunni Islamist extremist organization that has been active in Pakistan for many years. The group has carried out a number of high-profile attacks in the country, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the attack on the Pakistani Army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in 2009.

Lashkar-e-Taiba: Lashkar-e-Taiba is a Sunni Islamic extremist group that has been active in Pakistan for many years. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks on civilians and military targets in the country, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS): ISIS is a Sunni Islamist extremist group that has sought to establish a caliphate in the Middle East and beyond. The group has had a presence in Pakistan and has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks in the country.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP): Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a Sunni Islamic extremist group that has been active in Pakistan for many years. The group has been responsible for a number of attacks on civilians and military targets in the country and has sought to impose its strict interpretation of Islam on the population.

YASIR LASHARI,

Larkana.