LAHORE - The caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir held a meeting with the secretary information Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik, the president Karachi Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah and the executive director Alhamra Arts Council Zulfiqar Zulfi in his office on Friday. It was decided to organize the Pakistan Literature Festival in collaboration with the arts councils of Lahore and Karachi. The three-day festival will be held from February 10 to 12 in Lahore, in which renowned artists will perform their art, while programs such as academic mushaira, food festival, music, dance, national book fair and other events will be part of the festival.