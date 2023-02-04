Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Three persons were killed while two fainted allegedly after consuming toxic liquor in Sadiqabad some 35-kms from here in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, Sultan, Shakil, and Riaz—members of a bagger family—were found dead in the room of their house in Christian Colony, whereas, Arshaad and a woman were found fainted and immediately shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) where both were in critical condition. The police spokesperson Saif Ali Wains said in a WhatsApp message that initially it seemed that the incident occurred due to any poisoned eatables; however, it will be ascertained after the postmortem report. The police have collected the samples of used rice and other eatables from the deceased house. The police were investigating the incident from every angle, the spokesperson added.

KFUEIT FACULTY ACCREDITATION

Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) has achieved another important milestone. Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has released accreditation to the KFUEIT for its five year Bachelor of Law (LLB). Now the students of KFUEIT would earn the five year LLB degree from the university.

After the announcement of accreditation, the faculty members and students of Institute of Humanities and Arts (IHA) organised an event of celebration at VC Office. Director IHA Dr Samina Sarwat thanked the worthy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir on achieving this great success. She said that the coordination of Registrar Dr Muhammad Sagir, Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Shehzad Murtaza and Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr Bilal Tahir was also included because all of them cooperated for the completion of this difficult task. Prof Dr Shehzad Murtaza, while representing the VC, said that it was a very difficult process but due to the continuous struggle of VC Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir the KFUEIT achieved success. For the bright future of the students, they knocked every door. All the teachers and students of Law Department deserve congratulations. Controller Examinations Dr Shahid Atiq, Director Students Affairs Dr Aslam Khan, Treasurer Dr Mustafa Kamal, Dr Majid Rasheed, Dr Jallat Khan, Dr Mazhar Hussain, Dr Shahid Habib, Dr Azra Qadir, Shehzad Atiq Jatoi and all other faculty members and administrative officers were present on the occasion.