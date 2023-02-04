Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Three people sustained critical injuries when real cousins opened cross firing at each other over land dispute, police said.

The incident took place at Basti Ajab Walla of Chowk Qureshi where the two aggressive groups opened several rounds of fire at each other. Rescuers rushed to save the victims from nearby station, Baseera, to shift victims at local hospital, before informing to police station.

It’s further said that a longtime scuffle was carried out between the two families being close relatives over cattle and land. On Friday, same kind of fight broke out once again between them. But this time, fight didn’t limit physically as both of the parties targeted each other by bullets fire, resulting three people wounded on the spot.

Injured persons were identified as Muhammad Sajjad, 22, son of Allah Wadhaya, Allah Nawaz, 19, son of Ghulam Bashir and Muhammad Faheem, 24, son of Muhammad Jumma.

Police Thana Sadar started investigation after registering First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

AVOID MAKING PENSIONERS, WIDOWS ROLLING STONE, SECRETARY FINANCE ORDERS ACCOUNTS OFFICIALS

South Punjab Additional Secretary Finance Mian Jameel Ahmad on Friday ordered accounts officials to resolve problems of government officials, pensioners and widows on merit with priority without making them visit the office repeatedly. During a visit to the accounts office Muzaffargarh, the additional secretary of finance visited different sections where he checked records and expressed satisfaction over their performance.

Presiding over a meeting, he asked officials to stay focused on their professional responsibilities and perform duty with dedication. He ordered improvement in service delivery to improve public confidence in the department. He directed accounts officials to resolve problems of the employees, pensioners and widows without any delay.

District Accounts Officer (DAO) Rao Nauman informed the additional secretary that the problems of all employees were being resolved on merit and without any delay and added that the doors of his office were always open to resolve problems of pensioners and widows.

DAO Syed Murtaza Naqvi, assistant accounts officers Saleem Akhtar, Tanveer Magsi, Muhammad Deen, Aurangzeb and other officials were present.

PENALTY IMPOSED ON FERTILIZERS DEALERS ON PROFITEERING

A price control magistrate imposed penalties on two fertilizers dealers on charge of selling Urea at high profits for illegal gains on Friday.

Assistant Director Agriculture Kot Addu, Shabbir Ahmad, acting as price magistrate, inspected fertilizers dealers’ shops in Kot Addu, Sinawan and adjoining areas and imposed Rs20,000 penalty on fertilizers dealer Abdur Rafiq on charge of selling a bag of Urea for Rs3,100 in Sinawan. In Kot Addu, he found Muhammad Tariq selling a Urea bag at Rs2,900 and imposed Rs25,000 fine on him. He said that profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers would not be allowed to exploit the poor farming community.