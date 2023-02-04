Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer visited Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Head Office, Al-Falah Building and presided over the meeting of the PSIC board here on Friday.

During the meeting, the board gave in principle approval for the in-house training for the officers of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation. The board also reviewed the recommendations of the committee regarding the departmental appeal of an officer. PSIC Managing Director Asim Javed gave a briefing about the organisational structure, performance and future plans of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

The minister while addressing the meeting said that the ongoing development works in Small Industrial Estates should be completed at a fast pace. PSIC should set goals and work hard to achieve them. He said that the colonisation of industrial estates should be a priority because employment opportunities would be created only through the colonisation of industrial estates.

The provincial minister said that training was essential to increase the capacity of government employees. A plan for purposeful training of PSIC officers should be made and presented in the next meeting of the board.