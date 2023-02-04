Share:

MOHMAND - Scores of tribesmen protested unannounced and excessive electricity load-shedding in various regions of the district on Friday, blocking the main Peshawar-Bajaur Highway at various points, and causing numerous hardships for passengers.

The protesters threatened that if the energy load-shedding did not end immediately, they would be forced to surround the grid station and remove the electricity poles from their farms.

According to the facts, people have taken to the streets in protest of the hours-long load-shedding of electricity.

Angry protestors blocked the main Peshawar-Bajaur road in Ghundi Kale, Nahaqi, Chanda, and the headquarters in Ghalanai. Protesters said that electricity is only available for one or two hours each day and that the voltage is extremely low, resulting in no water in homes and mosques.