SARGODHA - A team of the health department sealed two medical stores and recovered fake medicines on Friday. According to the official sources, the team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids in Jhawariyan, Shahpur, and found two medical stores- Alsaeed and Al Mumtaz- which were selling fake medicines.

The team sealed stores and sent challans to the District Quality Control Board for further action.

SIX PILFERERS BOOKED

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday caught six people involved in electricity theft in the district.

According to the official sources, a task force conducted raids different areas, including Hargan, Ratu Kala, Phularwan villages, and caught Masood, Zahoor, Imran, Anwar Ali, Nasir and Arshad involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On a report of the task force, police registered cases against the pilferers.