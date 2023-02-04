Share:

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE-Two robbers were killed in an alleged encounter with cops near Naushehro Feroze, police said on Friday. According to a report, two alleged robbers, Rahim Khan and Muhammad Salim Kalhoro, were killed in police encounter. The deceased robbers were shifted to Halani Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have started further investigation into the incident. The dead robbers, Rahim Khan Khoso is resident of Qamber-Shahdakot district and Muhammad Salim Kalhoro belong to Larkana. The police also claimed to have recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from the robbers. Naushahro Feroze SSP announced certificates of appreciation and cash for SHO Halani and the police team.

Two dacoits arrested in injured condition near Thatta

Jhirk police claimed on Friday that they in an encounter arresed two dacoits in injured condition and recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from their possession. Jhirk police station SHO was on patrol along with his staff when armed robbers opened fire on them at Jhampir Link Road following which police also opened fire on them, injuring and arresting two of the bandits.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Saddam and Mehrab. The police said the detainees were involved in more than a dozen of cases registered against them at various police stations of Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Badin districts.

