KARACHI-Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen on Friday led a delegation to meet Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and appreciated her role in ecosystem restoration.

The federal minister and the UNEP Executive Director discussed climate change, rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood victims and other issues, a news release said. Senator Sherry Rehman thanked the UN delegation for visiting the flood-affected areas.

The Minister also informed the UN delegation about the flood victims, the recovery and reconstruction process and the challenges faced by the government. On the occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised turning the Living Indus project into a practical reality. She also welcomed the announcement of the establishment of a permanent office of the UNEP in Pakistan as a propitious step. She said, “Timely and proper transfer of grants is essential in the rehabilitation process.

Cooperation and partnership between the United Nations and the Government of Pakistan is indispensable to deal with climate change.”

The UNEP Executive Director said that working with the government of Pakistan was her first priority.