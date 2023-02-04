Share:

World Bank has praised Benazir Income Support Program as a successful model saying it could be implemented by other countries in the region and beyond.

During a meeting with Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri in Washington DC, Global Director for Social Protection and Jobs at the World Bank Michal Rutkowski was also appreciative of the important role played by BISP and other institutions in Pakistan's swift, adaptive and resilient response during the devastating and unprecedented floods last year.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of BISP in protecting the livelihoods of the most vulnerable segments of Pakistani populations, particularly in the aftermath of the floods.

Shazia Marri said BISP was launched in 2010, and since then it had become a resounding success in ameliorating the fate of the poorest families in Pakistan.

She underscored that the scope and magnitude of the adaptive social protection strategies would be further enhanced in Pakistan and top priority would be accorded to education, healthcare, and nutrition.

Shazia Marri said World Bank’s technical assistance would go a long way in maximizing the outreach and success of social protection programs in Pakistan.

Director Rutkowski assured the Federal Minister that World Bank would broaden its engagements and augment its assistance to Pakistan to foster better outcomes and enhance the productivity of Pakistan’s social protection strategies through skill enhancement training and other means.