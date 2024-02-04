11 candidates to compete for NA 49

ATTOCK - Eleven candidates are on the run for the constituency NA 49 Attock consisting of three tehsils Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal. Prominent among them on the run are former state minister Malik Amin Aslam (ind), former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad (PMLN), former MNA Tahir Sadiq (ind) and Iqbal Khan JI. Other aspiring candidates are Khurram Shehzad PPP and six independent candidates Iftikhar Farooq, Siraj Gul, Abdullah, Muhammad Amir Awan, Malik Zia ur Rehman Noorani and Hamayun Khan. Actual competition in this constituency is among Malik Amin Aslam who is former state minister and claims success of billion tree tsunami was because of him. Malik Amin was also state minister during Musharraf era. Sheikh Aftab Ahmad from PMLN had also portfolio of Federal Minister during premiership of Nawaz Sharif while Tahir Sadiq was MNA during PTI govt and presently also backed by PTI. In this constituency, registered voters are 740880 which include 334246 male and 306643 female voters.