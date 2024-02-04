Sunday, February 04, 2024
12-year-old boy killed, three injured in firing incident

APP
February 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  A 12-year-old boy was killed while three others sustained injuries on Sat­urday in a firing incident between two groups in New Karachi’s sector 11-J area.

According to a private news channel, a clash be­tween the workers of two political parties in New Ka­rachi, left a 12-year-old boy killed. Three others were sustained injuries in the same incident.

The deceased child was identified as 12-year-old Abdul Rehman. Whereas in­jured Ashraf, 40, was beaten with a stick, and Shumail, 16, received a bullet injury to his leg. Both of them were under treatment and were out of danger, said the police.

A huge contingent of po­lice, including the senior superintendent, reached the site of the incident and initi­ated an investigation into the incident, which took place in New Karachi’s Sector 11-J.

Police said the tearing of a political party’s poster sparked the encounter. The law enforcers initially took one person into their cus­tody for his embroilment in the incident.

Later, in a joint raid by police and rangers, 34 peo­ple were arrested, said the senior superintendent of police (SSP). Furthermore, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged at the New Karachi police station.

