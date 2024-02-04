Sunday, February 04, 2024
13th death anniversary of actor Khayyam Sarhadi observed

Agencies
February 04, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The 13th death an­niversary of actor Khayyam Sarhadi was observed on Saturday. Khayyam Sarhadi was born in 1948 in the family of a renowned film director of his time but he was passionate about becoming a director and ac­tor. His father sent him to Greece to complete acting directing and pro­duction courses. After returning to Pakistan, he joined Radio and later producer Yawar Hayat introduced him on PTV. His journey in the en­tertainment industry, marked by memorable performances, is fondly remembered by millions of fans. He worked in many dramas on PTV in­cluding “Waris”, “Raiza Raiza”, “Mann Chalay Ka Soda”, “Dehleez”, “Lazaw­al” and “Sooraj Kay Saath Saath”. In addition to his television endeav­ours, Khayyam Sarhadi ventured into the world of cinema, working in three movies. His versatility as an actor was evident in his performanc­es across different mediums. On Sat­urday, on the 13th anniversary of his passing, fans and the industry alike remember Khayyam Sarhadi.

