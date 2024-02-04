Sunday, February 04, 2024
24% polling stations declared most sensitive in Bajaur

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KHAR  -  With the imminent elections in Bajaur tribal district, estimates from the local office of the Election Commission reveal that 24% and 41% of the 366 polling stations have been categorized as most sensitive and sensitive, respectively.

Bajaur, comprising one national and four provincial assembly seats, hosts a total of 366 polling stations. Out of these, 151 have been labelled as sensitive, and 88 have been marked as most sensitive, while 127 are considered normal. For PK-19, Bajaur-I, there are 96 polling stations, with 51 deemed most sensitive, 44 sensitive, and one normal. Similarly, PK-20, Bajaur-II, has 84 polling stations, of which nine are most sensitive, 40 sensitive, and 35 normal. In PK-21, Bajaur-III, the 96 polling stations include three marked as most sensitive, 31 sensitive, and 65 normal. Additionally, PK- 22, Bajaur-IV, has a total of 90 polling stations, with 36 labelled as most sensitive, 25 sensitive, and 29 normal.

Our Staff Reporter

