Sunday, February 04, 2024
Amal Muneeb shines in Badminton Intervarsity Tournament

Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Kin­naird Badminton University Team showcased their prow­ess by securing the third posi­tion in the highly competitive Intervarsity Championship. This achievement comes in only their second appearance at the prestigious event. The highlight of the triumph was the exceptional performance of Kinnaird’s star athlete, Amal Muneeb, who not only contrib­uted significantly to the team’s success but also clinched a coveted gold medal. Muneeb’s outstanding skills and deter­mination were evident as she remained unbeaten through­out the entire competition. The Kinnaird badminton uni­versity team, under the guid­ance of dedicated coaches and the commitment of its players, demonstrated resilience and skill, earning the respect and admiration of spectators and competitors alike.

Staff Reporter

