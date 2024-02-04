Amal Muneeb shines in Badminton Intervarsity Tournament

LAHORE - Kinnaird Badminton University Team showcased their prowess by securing the third position in the highly competitive Intervarsity Championship. This achievement comes in only their second appearance at the prestigious event. The highlight of the triumph was the exceptional performance of Kinnaird’s star athlete, Amal Muneeb, who not only contributed significantly to the team’s success but also clinched a coveted gold medal. Muneeb’s outstanding skills and determination were evident as she remained unbeaten throughout the entire competition. The Kinnaird badminton university team, under the guidance of dedicated coaches and the commitment of its players, demonstrated resilience and skill, earning the respect and admiration of spectators and competitors alike.