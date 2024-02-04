‘At least two dead in Ukrainian shelling of occupied city’

MOSCOW - Ukrainian shelling that hit a bakery in the east­ern occupied city of Lysy­chansk killed at least two people Saturday, Mos­cow-installed authorities said, warning that dozens could be trapped under the rubble. Lysychansk, in the Lugansk region, fell to Russian forces af­ter a brutal battle at the start of Moscow’s offen­sive in 2022. Author­ities said Kyiv’s forces struck a building housing a popular bakery. “The Ukrainian army shelled a bakery in Lysychansk, there are civilians under the rubble,” Leonid Pa­sechnik, a Russian occu­pation official, said on Telegram. “There could be dozens more under the rubble,” he said. The TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted a local Moscow-installed police source as saying at least two people were killed.