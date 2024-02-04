Brighton bounce back with easy win over Palace

BRIGHTON - Brighton & Hove Albion ended a run of three Premier League games without a win with a 4-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, a result which piles the pres­sure back on the visitors’ manager Roy Hodgson.

Brighton move up to sev­enth in the standings, level on 35 points with eighth placed Manchester United, who host West Ham United on Sunday, while Palace re­main 14th, five points above the relegation zone. It was a performance and result which manager Roberto De Zerbi needed after the 4-0 loss at Luton Town on Tues­day, and the home support didn’t have long to wait for the opening goal.

Brighton forced an early corner which Pascal Gross whipped in and Lewis Dunk made space for himself in the area and powered his header past Dean Henderson in the third minute. “We had to re­act after Tuesday night where we were nowhere near it. We started on the front foot and it paid off,” Dunk told the BBC.

The home side kept pos­session without creating too many chances after their early lead, but they then scored two goals in a minu­ate to kill off Palace before halftime. Brighton doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when the ball came to Tariq Lamptey on the left and his floated cross found Jack Hin­shelwood at the back post who guided his header into the far bottom corner.

That was 18-year-old mid­fielder Hinshelwood’s third league goal of the season, having made his debut as a 90th-minute substitute on the final day of last season. It was goodnight for Palace when Facundo Buonanotte made it 3-0 just a minute later.

Palace lost possession al­most straight after the kick­off which allowed Gross to take the ball into the area, where he easily went past Joachim Anderson and flicked a pass to Buonanotte who struck first time into the top corner. Palace fans have protested recently against the club’s owners, and after that third goal went in an­other banner was unfurled in the away section. The ban­ner, aimed at the American owners and chairman Steve Parish, read: “No shared vi­sion, no structured plan. Par­ish out, Yanks out”. “I think it is harsh, I think it is wrong. I think Steve Parish has done a fantastic job for the club,” Hodgson said to BBC. “We understand the fans are un­happy, we got beaten heav­ily at Arsenal and came here and our fans expected us to win the game and lost 4-1.”