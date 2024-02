Punjab Cabinet meeting was held in Lahore today with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

The cabinet decided to upgrade and redesign Bab-e-Azadi at Wahga Border Lahore and remodel Liberty Chowk Lahore.

The meeting also approved the funds for expansion of Lahore Metro bus service and extension of Speedo bus service from Bahawalpur to Lodhran.