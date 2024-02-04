Sunday, February 04, 2024
Caretaker Sindh CM directs to facilitate people during heavy rains

12:33 PM | February 04, 2024
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar has issued directions to the concerned authorities of the province to facilitate people during heavy rains.

He directed the authorities of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure draining of rain water from low lying areas. He also directed police to take necessary steps to facilitate people including traffic management.

Meanwhile, a control room has been established at the office of Commissioner Karachi after heavy rains in the city.

People have been advised to lodge complaint on phone number 021-99203443.

Heavy rain lashed Karachi last night causing inundation of low lying areas.

