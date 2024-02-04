Cargill becomes first global edible oils supplier to meet WHO’s best practice on eliminating industrially produced trans-fatty acids

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - As of Jan 1, 2024, every Cargill food customer, no matter where they are in the world, can be con­fident that the company’s fats and oils comply with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recom­mended maximum tolerance lev­el for industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFA) in fats and oils. Cargill has achieved this mile­stone by becoming the first global supplier whose entire worldwide edible oils portfolio meets the WHO’s best practice standard on iTFAs, limiting iTFA content to no more than two grams per 100 grams of fats/oils, including in countries where there is cur­rently no legislative mandate.

While Cargill announced its commitment to removing iTFAs from its fats and oils portfolio in December 2021, the achievement reflects decades of work. The company’s iTFA journey spans more than a quarter century in­cluding early innovation, millions of dollars of investments in capi­tal expenses and resources, and thousands of R&D hours. Along the way, Cargill has helped more than 400 customers create nutri­tious and tasty products that con­tribute to happier, healthier lives, removing more than 1.5 billion pounds of products containing iTFAs from the global food supply.

“We’re pleased to see Cargill’s continued commitment to re­duce industrially produced trans fats in all their oils, recently achieving their goal to align with the World Health Organization’s recommended standards,” says René Lammers, PepsiCo’s chief science officer. “This move aligns with PepsiCo’s successful reduc­tion of iTFAs in our foods to meet this same standard, and we en­courage our fellow industry part­ners to join us in this important initiative to evolve our food and beverage portfolio to be better for the planet and people.”

In the past two years alone, Cargill has invested an additional $8.5 million to upgrade facilities to reduce the amount of transfat produced during oil processing, while working closely with more than 100 additional customers in two dozen countries to reformu­late new product solutions that meet their needs. iTFAs are most often formed through the partial hydrogenation of vegetable oils (PHOs) but can also be created by high thermal treatment during edible oil refining. In 2018, the WHO called for the global elimi­nation of iTFAs by 2023, noting thattrans fats intake greater than 1 percent of total energy intake is associated with coronary heart disease events and mortality.

“We’re extremely proud that we’ve met our commitment and helped fulfill our purpose-- nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way,”said Natasha Orlova, Car­gill vice president for edible oils and managing director for North America. “Taking this industry-leading step, even in countries without current iTFA legisla­tion, helps ensure consistency in their supply chain for larger food manufacturers, while offer­ing Cargill’s breadth of innova­tion and experience to smaller manufacturers.” To ensure com­pliance, Cargillhas added iTFAs to its larger food safety and qual­ity assurance program. This sys­tems-based approach includes multiple layers of monitoring, compliance and auditing.

In its latest progress report, the WHO noted that policies limiting the use of iTFAs have only been implemented in 60 of the world’s countries, covering approximate­ly 43% of the global population. This leaves the majority of the world’s consumers at risk for continued iTFA consumption. The report called on major suppliers of oils and fats to “follow the pio­neering effort of Cargill to remove industrially produced TFA from the products that are sold to food manufacturers globally.”