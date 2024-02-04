CDA chairman assures to address issues of business community

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Develop­ment Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq said on Sat­urday that CDA would take all possible measures to address key issues to facilitate the business community for busi­ness development.

He said that efforts are un­derway to develop transparent and financially viable systems in CDA to better serve the citi­zens and the business commu­nity. He said that CDA is work­ing on an automated parking system to address the parking issue in markets and the Is­lamabad Citizen Club would soon be made operational.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during its visit to the CDA Head Office led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Pres­ident. Anwar said that the CDA is ready to hand over public toilets and filtration plants to ICCI for their maintenance and operation on mutually agreed terms. He said that CDA is also ready to hand over its hospital to ICCI for maintenance and operation after its upgrade.

He said that CDA is consider­ing outsourcing the water sup­ply and waste management systems to make them hassle-free services for the citizens.

He said that CDA is digitiz­ing the land record to facilitate the business community and the citizens. He also updated the business community about other important initiatives of CDA including the introduc­tion of electric buses and, tree plantation drives to make Is­lamabad an environmentally friendly city. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhta­wari, President, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Chairman CDA about the key issues of the business community.

He urged the civic body to take urgent measures to ad­dress them. He said that ICCI is constructing water filtra­tion plants in G series, which should be handed over to the Chamber for their mainte­nance and operations.

He urged the CDA to set up flower markets in Marakaz, complete the slaughter house project, operationalize the Citizens Club, and set up a wholesale poultry market in the fed­eral capital. He urged the CDA to fo­cus on the better development of all markets and replace all old sewerage lines in Islamabad with new ones to address sewerage issues.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI briefed the Chairman CDA about the issues of the industrial sector and stressed their early redressal. Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Aj­mal Baloch, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Zahid Qureshi, Khalid Chaudhry, and others were in the delegation.