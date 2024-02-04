Chest Pain Units help save lives, says CM Baqar

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has said that due to easy access to emergency care and quick response, the Chest Pain Units entertained over 1.2 million people in seven years and saved over 30,000 lives. Due to success and apprecia­tion, the demand has grown, and we are planning more units in different areas of Karachi and other parts of the province.” This he said just after inaugurating the 28th Chest Pain Unit of NICVD at Sindh High Court Bar As­sociation, Karachi. The program was attended by Chief Justice of Sindh High Court justice Aqeel Ahmed Ab­basi, other judges of Sindh High Court, Minister Law Omar Soomro, Secretary health Dr Mansoor Rajput, Executive Director of NICVD Dr Tahir Saghir, of­fice bearers of the High Court bar and leading lawyers and doctors.

He said that it was our collective journey towards improved healthcare. “The establishment of a new Chest Pain Unit (CPU) at the Sindh High Court is not just a momentous occasion but also it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health and well-be­ing of the people of Sindh, he said and added we have gathered here not only to mark the opening of this unit but to celebrate the strides we have taken in expanding access to quality cardiac care across Sindh Province.

Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a significant health challenge glob­ally, and Pakistan is no exception, the CM said and added that initiatives like these Chest Pain Units play a pivotal role in addressing this challenge by providing timely and efficient care to those experiencing chest pains, often a critical indicator of heart-related is­sues. “With the inauguration of this 28th unit, we are not only expanding our healthcare infrastructure but also reinforcing our dedication to saving lives and ensuring a healthier future for our citizens,” he said.

Baqar said that the CPUs, which were launched in May 2017, offer speedy access and fast diagnosis with early initiation of treatment of an acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, which prevents muscle damage and ultimately enhances the quality of life of the patient. He added that this programme also educates the public to promptly seek medical care if they have symptoms of heart attack, such as chest pain, chest discomfort, short­ness of breath, excessive sweating, syncope and risk factors for coronary artery disease, particularly smoking.

The interim CM said that the CPUs were well-equipped facilities and had the appropriate diagnostic test­ing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and are also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable. He added that the CPUs were functionally designed to provide preliminary emergency care to heart patients.