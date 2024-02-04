Sunday, February 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China’s internet sector sees steady growth in 2023

Agencies
February 04, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

BEIJING   -  China’s internet sector registered steady growth in business revenue and profits last year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and In­formation Technology. Major internet companies and re­lated services companies saw their combined business rev­enue rise 6.8 percent year on year to total 1.75 trillion yuan (about 246.46 billion U.S. dol­lars) in 2023, the data showed. Their cumulative profits came in at 129.5 billion yuan, up 0.5 percent year on year. Major internet companies and relat­ed services companies refer to those which have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024