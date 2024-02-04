China’s internet sector sees steady growth in 2023

BEIJING - China’s internet sector registered steady growth in business revenue and profits last year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and In­formation Technology. Major internet companies and re­lated services companies saw their combined business rev­enue rise 6.8 percent year on year to total 1.75 trillion yuan (about 246.46 billion U.S. dol­lars) in 2023, the data showed. Their cumulative profits came in at 129.5 billion yuan, up 0.5 percent year on year. Major internet companies and relat­ed services companies refer to those which have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.