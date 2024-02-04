Civilians among 16 dead as US hits 85 sites in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON/BAGHDAD/ TEHRAN - US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 23, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said on Saturday. The strikes hit “locations in the Akashat and Al-Qaim regions, including areas where our security forces are stationed”, Awadi said in a statement. The United States carried out the strikes on Friday in retaliation for the killing of three US military personnel in a drone attack on a base close to Jordan’s border with Syria and Iraq. Washington blamed the unclaimed attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran fighters opposed to US support for Israel in Gaza. Tehran has denied any links to the attack. On Friday, a White House spokesperson said the United States had “warned the Iraqi government before the strikes”. But Baghdad denied there had been any coordination with Washington prior to the bombings. Iran ‘strongly’ condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria Tehran on Saturday condemned US air strikes on Iraq and Syria as a “strategic mistake” by its arch-foe, without saying whether or not any of them caused any Iranian casualties. “Last night’s attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensifying tensions and instability in the region,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.