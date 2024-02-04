Civilians among 16 dead as US hits 85 sites in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON/BAGHDAD/ TEHRAN - US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 peo­ple, including civilians, and wounded 23, Iraqi govern­ment spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said on Saturday. The strikes hit “locations in the Akashat and Al-Qaim re­gions, including areas where our security forces are sta­tioned”, Awadi said in a state­ment. The United States car­ried out the strikes on Friday in retaliation for the killing of three US military person­nel in a drone attack on a base close to Jordan’s bor­der with Syria and Iraq. Washington blamed the un­claimed attack on the Islam­ic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran fighters opposed to US support for Israel in Gaza. Tehran has de­nied any links to the attack. On Friday, a White House spokesperson said the Unit­ed States had “warned the Iraqi government before the strikes”. But Baghdad de­nied there had been any co­ordination with Washington prior to the bombings. Iran ‘strongly’ condemns US at­tacks on Iraq, Syria Tehran on Saturday condemned US air strikes on Iraq and Syr­ia as a “strategic mistake” by its arch-foe, without saying whether or not any of them caused any Iranian casual­ties. “Last night’s attack on Syria and Iraq is an adven­turous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensi­fying tensions and instability in the region,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.