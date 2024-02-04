CM Naqvi inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi visited Sahiwal and Pak­patan on Saturday and inaugurated development projects worth billions of rupees. The CM, along with the pro­vincial minister and officers, travelled in a coach and inaugurated a 5-sto­rey Surgical Tower and MRI block at a Teaching Hospital in Sahiwal, said a handout issued here. He inaugurated a flyover from Royal Hotel up to N5, Railway Crossing flyover, Old GT Road, Deepalpur Haveli Lakha, flyover from Jhal Road to N5, upgraded Model Civil Lines Police Station in Sahiwal. CM announced a Safe City project in Sahi­wal. Mohsin Naqvi visited the Surgical Tower of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital and MRI block and reviewed provi­sion of treatment facilities. He visited various wards and other sections. He also inspected the MRI machine, op­eration theatres, surgical ward, phar­macy and the reception area. Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the under treat­ment patients, inquired about provi­sion of treatment facilities and queried about provision of free medicines. He inaugurated the upgraded Model Civil Lines Police Station and visited it as well. He reviewed the provision of fa­cilities for the visitors, witnessed vari­ous sections of the police station and inspected the front desk. Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated the flyover being con­structed from Royal Hotel up to N-5 in a record time frame. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the flyover and appreciated high quality in the construction work. A heavy traffic can easily pass through the outskirts of the city with the con­struction of this flyover. Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated the Samundri-Sahiwal Road and Jhal Road Railway Crossing Flyover. He inaugurated Okara-Old GT Road and Deepalpur Haveli Lakha Road. CM also inaugurated Deepalpur-Basir­pur Road. He also inaugurated a flyover being constructed from Jhal Road up to N-5. Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi laid the foun­dation stone of the upgradation proj­ect of Mazar Hazrat Baba Farirduddin Ganjshakar( RA) and also inaugurated the upgraded building of police station Faridnagar. CM was given a detailed briefing about the upgradation project of the Mazar Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar Complex. It was informed during the briefing that the exit pas­sage of the Mazar will be made spacious and beautiful alcoves will also be built. Langar Khana, library, Samaa Hall and Sarai will also be built at the Mazar. A new security, CCTV and air condition­ing system will be installed at the Mazar Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar Complex. The sewerage system of the Mazar will also be improved. 2 lifts will also be in­stalled for the facilitation of devotees at the Mazar Complex. CM reviewed the ongoing upgradation work at the Mazar. Mohsin Naqvi after the inauguration also visited the upgraded Faridnagar Police Station, reviewed facilities and inspected the front desk as well.