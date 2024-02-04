Court allows Dr Asim to travel abroad

KARACHI - The Accountability Court of Karachi has grant­ed permission to Dr. Asim Hussain for traveling abroad amidst the ongoing 17 billion rupees cor­ruption case. The court considered applications related to Dr. Asim’s overseas travel and the pos­sibility of sending the corruption reference back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Advocate Owais Jamal, representing Dr. Asim Hussain, argued that his client should be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment. The court, after deliberation, reserved its decision on the request to return the corruption reference to NAB, with a pronouncement scheduled for February 15. Mean­while, the court has granted Dr. Asim permission to travel abroad. Dr Asim had sought permission to go abroad from February 15 to March 30. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleges that the accused, including Dr. Asim, were involved in causing a loss of 17 billion rupees to the national exchequer through gas contracts. The corruption reference was initially filed by NAB in 2016.