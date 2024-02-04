CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Saturday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review the security arrangements for the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8, 2024.

Among others, SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, Divisional SPs, SP Headquarters, Senior Traffic Officer, SDPOs, SHOs, and other concerned officers were present on the occasion, Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson said. CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani briefed everyone on the security measures taken for the election. He emphasized integrated security for the safe transportation of election materials and also assured effective security at RO (Returning Officer) offices and polling stations. A coordinated strategy for maintaining law and order in the city was discussed, including police patrols, elite commandos, and Dolphin Force while police teams will make patrolling in areas and highways.

CPO Hamdani stressed the importance of upholding law and order as a national duty, warning that negligence in duties would not be tolerated. The Election Commission’s code of conduct will be implemented at all costs, he concluded