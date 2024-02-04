Discos demand of hike in power tariff for 2nd quarter unacceptable: FRIA

LAHORE - Senior vice chairman of Feroze­pur Road Industrial Association Lahore (FRIA) Shahbaz Aslam has opposed the power distri­bution companies (DISCOs) fresh demand of putting a bur­den of another Rs82 billion on consumers by raising electricity tariff for the second quarter of current fiscal year amidst al­ready highest energy rates in the region.

While describing the govern­ment’s decision to increase elec­tricity tariff further as harmful for the trade and industry, as the businesses were already under financial stress, the FRIA leader urged the government to reverse the proposed jump in power charges. Shahbaz Aslam urged the power ministry to identify system constraints and communicate targets to all con­cerned departments in order to launch a wartime effort to up­grade the transmission system.

He said that it was unfortu­nate that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority was all set to accord final ap­proval for massive raise in elec­tricity base rates upto Rs7.50 per unit (27 percent) for in­dustry, commercial sector, ag­riculture tube-wells, AJK, public lighting and other categories of consumers, who will now have to face the brunt of Rs7.50 per unit. The SVC FRIA said that the average sale rate would reach now Rs28.36 per unit from Rs22.59 per unit, posting an increase of Rs5.76 per unit of which variable charges are Rs27.65 per unit - from Rs21.90 per unit with an increase of Rs5.75 per unit and fixed charg­es of Rs0.01 per unit - to Rs0.70 per unit from Rs0.69 per unit, as the government intends to earn Rs477 billion though this rebasing. Shahbaz Aslam said that the increase in base rate of electricity was also part of pact signed between government and International Monetary Fund (IMF), which says that the government has to notify NE­PRA’s determinations without any delay and amendment.

The regulator was sched­uled to hold a public hearing on Monday just as an eye wash, on Motion of Leave of Federal government submitted by the Power Division for adjustment in tariffs of Discos and K-Elec­tric, already approved by the Federal Cabinet through circu­lation. The rate of one unit of electricity for those consum­ers who will use over 300 units in a month will touch Rs55.52 per unit after inclusion of FCAs, taxes and surcharges, whereas for some categories it will be over Rs60 per unit.

Earlier, the NEPRA had ap­proved average rebasing in tar­iff of Rs4.96 per unit across the board but the government, after intensive consultation, decided to pass more financial impact of proposed increase to unpro­tected domestic consumers and other categories through cross subsidisation to protected cat­egory of domestic consumers and adjustment of Rs148 billion subsidy. The SVC FRIA argued that this was a big blow to elec­tricity-heavy industries, if not passed on to the consumers. It could also affect the business­es, who were reliant on grid. Roughly this could mean over Rs50/bag impact if their goods were produced using grid. He said that Pakistan’s industry had been harmed by the high cost of doing business, which discouraged investment in ca­pacity and capability and called for easing the burden of heavy taxes on the power sector.

