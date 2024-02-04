Echoes unheard

I belong to a community that has endured unimaginable suffering, where loved ones disappear without a trace, leaving families in perpetual agony and uncertainty. My own family has been torn apart by the forced disappearances that have become a haunting reality for so many Baloch families.
The pain of not knowing the fate or whereabouts of my family members is an agony that no words can truly express. The anguish is compounded by the lack of attention and action from authorities and the international community.
The systematic targeting of Baloch activists, intellectuals, and ordinary citizens who dare to voice their concerns or demand their rights has led to a culture of fear and despair. We live in constant fear, knowing that expressing our thoughts or advocating for justice could lead to our own disappearance.
Despite the immense challenges and threats, it’s essential to shed light on these injustices. We cannot afford to remain silent witnesses to the Baloch genocide. Every missing person represents a shattered family, a silenced voice, and an unaddressed injustice.
I implore the global community to hear our cries for justice, to recognise the human rights violations faced by the Baloch people, and to demand accountability for those responsible. It’s time to bring an end to the suffering and uncertainty that continue to haunt the Baloch community.
HAMDAN ZIA,
Islamabad.