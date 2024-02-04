Echoes unheard

I belong to a community that has endured unimaginable suffer­ing, where loved ones disappear without a trace, leaving families in perpetual agony and uncer­tainty. My own family has been torn apart by the forced disap­pearances that have become a haunting reality for so many Baloch families.

The pain of not knowing the fate or whereabouts of my fam­ily members is an agony that no words can truly express. The an­guish is compounded by the lack of attention and action from au­thorities and the international community.

The systematic targeting of Baloch activists, intellectuals, and ordinary citizens who dare to voice their concerns or demand their rights has led to a culture of fear and despair. We live in con­stant fear, knowing that express­ing our thoughts or advocating for justice could lead to our own disappearance.

Despite the immense challenges and threats, it’s essential to shed light on these injustices. We can­not afford to remain silent wit­nesses to the Baloch genocide. Ev­ery missing person represents a shattered family, a silenced voice, and an unaddressed injustice.

I implore the global communi­ty to hear our cries for justice, to recognise the human rights vio­lations faced by the Baloch peo­ple, and to demand accountabili­ty for those responsible. It’s time to bring an end to the suffering and uncertainty that continue to haunt the Baloch community.

HAMDAN ZIA,

Islamabad.