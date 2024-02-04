ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the training of approximately 1.49 million election staff to ensure the smooth execution of the upcoming general elec­tions in 2024.

In a statement, the ECP spokesman said that the training sessions guaranteed the capabil­ity of all election personnel to carry out their responsibilities proficiently and professionally in the upcoming general elec­tions of 2024. According to the spokesperson of the commis­sion, a total of 27,676 sessions were conducted over 87 days in remote areas nationwide, involv­ing 3,821 master trainers to train election staff comprehensively. The sequence of training ses­sions commenced on November 19, 2023, concluding on the eve­ning of February 3, 2024. Par­ticipants in these sessions com­prised 144 District Returning Officers (DROs), 859 Returning Officers (ROs), and polling staff. A total of 7,663 two-day train­ing sessions were held, involv­ing 191,526 trained polling staff, including both Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs). Additionally, 19,630 training sessions were carried out for 785,060 Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) and Polling Officers.

To guarantee transparent, free, and fair elections, 32 Re­gional Monitoring Coordina­tors (RMCs) and 1,336 District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) were appointed at the regional level to oversee election activi­ties according to Section 234 of the Election Act, 2017. Ad­equate training was also pro­vided for Monitoring Officers (MOs). The commission con­ducted 148 training sessions to improve the operation of the Election Management Sys­tem (EMS), engaging around 5,000 officers and data entry operators (DEOs) linked with returning officers.

Likewise, the Commission im­parted training to 1,400 Master Trainers (MTs) to guarantee effective execution of security responsibilities during the elec­tions. These Master Trainers then delivered essential training to 503,495 security personnel.