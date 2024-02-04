ECP disqualifies Qureshi for five years

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has disqualified former Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi from contesting the upcoming general elections, cit­ing his conviction in the cipher case.

According to a notification issued here the late night, under Article 63 (1)(h) of the Constitution of the Is­lamic Republic of Pakistan, coupled with Section 232 of the Election Act 2017, Qureshi is now ineligible to participate in the general elections of 2024 and any subsequent elec­tions for a duration of five years.

The Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrange­ments for general elections being held on Thursday.

The Election Commission has es­tablished ninety thousand six hun­dred seventy-five polling stations in all four provinces and over one hun­dred and twenty million registered voters will cast their vote for Nation­al Assembly and four Provincial As­semblies, Radio Pakistan reported.

Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred and three are combined poll­ing stations while twenty-five thou­sand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters. A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4,807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.

The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty-six general seats of the National Assembly and five hundred and ninety-three general seats of four provincial assemblies.