ECP issues notices to candidates for violating code of conduct in Punjab

The Election Commission on Sunday issued warning notices to several candidates in Punjab for violating the electoral code of conduct.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab election Commissioner, district monitoring officers took notice of the incidents of code of conduct violations in Punjab province and issued warning notices to several candidates.

He added that a notice was issued to Jahangir Tareen, the candidate from NA-155 Lodhran, for carrying out development work in the constituency.

Similarly, a warning was issued to candidate Muhammad Tayyab from PP 208 Khanewal for advertising material against the rules while also notices were also issued to four candidates from different constituencies of Khanewal.

Meanwhile, clarifications have been sought from Ali Waqas Hanjara, candidate of PP-232 Vihari, Syed Muhammad Asghar of NA-160 Bahawalnagar, Inam Bari Lalika of PP-238, while nine candidates of different constituencies of Bahawalpur have also been asked to abide by the code of conduct.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab says that the integrated system of election campaign monitoring is fully operational across the province.