ECP refutes private news channels’ claims on EMS

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) strongly dis­missed deceptive tickers and reports disseminated by cer­tain private news channels, aiming to mislead the public regarding the capability and utility of Election Management System (EMS). An ECP spokes­person stated that certain pri­vate channels are spreading false propaganda regarding the non-functionality and faults in EMS. He stated that, indeed, the functionality of EMS has under­gone multiple tests, leaving no doubt about its efficiency.

Earlier, the spokesman in an­other statement, said that the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) smoothly conducted another experimental mock test of the Election Manage­ment System (EMS) on Satur­day, successfully achieving all the required steps and goals. The evaluation concluded that the system performed satisfac­torily in all aspects. Returning Officers from 859 constituen­cies nationwide engaged in the pilot exercise, comprehensively testing the system in both on­line and offline modes. The primary goal of tabula­tion and compilation is to guarantee accurate and timely delivery of election results, and this data will be put into use on election day, February 8.

He said demonstrating consistent speed and effi­ciency in both online and offline modes, Saturday’s pilot exercise affirmed the EMS’s full operational capability and effectiveness.

The system works with the same speed and ef­ficiency in both online and offline modes. Today’s pilot exercise proved the EMS to be fully opera­tional and efficient. Throughout this exercise, the repetition of the process for generating and trans­mitting election results via Form 47 revealed the satisfactory performance of the EMS in this regard.