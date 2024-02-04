Egypt faces dollar crunch as debt explodes

CAIRO - Egypt’s economic crisis is squeezing high-street brands such as Starbucks and The Body Shop as experts ask how the Arab world’s most popu­lous nation will repay its soar­ing debt. Amid a severe foreign currency crunch, the US dollar has become hard to come by as the Egyptian pound is plunging and inflation is surging at 35 percent. Egypt’s highly import-reliant economy, dominated by military-linked enterprises and with a fondness for infrastruc­ture mega-projects, has been hit hard by a series of recent shocks. The pandemic impact­ed its key tourism sector. The Ukraine war raised the cost of wheat and other imports. And recent attacks by Yemen’s Huthi rebels on Red Sea ship­ping have slashed vital Suez Canal fees. Remittances from overseas Egyptian workers -- the main source of foreign cur­rency -- slumped by as much as 30 percent in July-September 2023 alone, according to Cen­tral Bank of Egypt data.

The Egyptian state, highly indebted after years of heavy borrowing, including for a new capital city in the desert east of Cairo, has struggled to ser­vice its ballooning debt. The International Monetary Fund has stepped in with a $3 bil­lion loan facility but demanded painful austerity measures in the country of 106 million people, two-thirds of whom live on or below the poverty line. President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi recently explained that the state spends $3 billion a month on commodities such as food and energy. “We provide ser­vices to the Egyptian people in Egyptian pounds and have to pay for them in dollars,” he said in a speech. Amid the crisis, everybody wants greenbacks, and no one wants to give them away. On the black market, the dollar is trading at 70 Egyptian pounds, more than double the official exchange rate of 31.

Most of the time, banks sim­ply refuse to give dollars to their customers. Bank clients travelling abroad are only al­lowed to withdraw or transfer a maximum of $100 from their Egyptian accounts.

People with only a debit card, rather than a credit card, cannot pay online at all to an overseas account. This applies even to a Netflix subscription, currently offered at a discount of three dollars per month in Egypt. Imported big-ticket purchases, such as a new car, are simply beyond the means of most middle-class families.

Investors “who depend on dollars, as well as imported goods, will not be able to con­tinue”, said economist Moham­med Fouad. Kuwaiti retailer Alshaya, which owns the Egypt franchise rights to a range of well-known brands, said it was having to close retail outlets of Starbucks, The Body Shop and Debenhams as a consequence.

Egypt’s external debt has ex­ploded to $164.7 billion. The cost of servicing that debt this year will be $42 billion.

JP Morgan recently an­nounced that, from January 31, it will exclude Egypt from its index of government bonds of emerg­ing economies “due to issues related to reported difficulties in essential foreign currency con­vertibility by concerned inves­tors”. Ratings agency Moody’s this month lowered the outlook on Egyptian government bonds to “negative” from “stable” in the face of foreign currency shortag­es, weak consumer confidence and borrowers increasingly un­able to repay their loans. James Swanston, emerging markets economist at Capital Econom­ics, said that Egypt was “head­ing towards a fork in the road”. One path could be a shift toward economic orthodoxy “which includes adopting a fully flex­ible exchange rate and keeping a tight grip on fiscal policy”, he said. However, he warned, “if policymakers dither and cru­cially if they don’t let the pound float, it could get messier”.

Swanston said he expected a two-step solution -- “an ini­tial devaluation of the pound to 40 per dollar, and then the adoption of a flexible exchange rate regime”, which Cairo has promised the IMF for years but so far failed to implement.

Economist Fouad said that “in the immediate term, the government has an interest in stability, because it is the biggest debtor in dollars and would therefore be hit hard­est by a rise” in the value of the greenback. “In the short term, I’m sure that Egypt will repay its debts,” he said. “But if the current situation per­sists, with debt growing while economic growth is unable to compensate, then we’d need to be worried.” Capital Eco­nomics’ Swanston said that “the solution in the short term is reaching an agreement with the IMF for its enhanced Ex­tended Fund Facility, which seems increasingly likely”. “This will provide crucial fi­nancing and also assure inves­tors that Egypt is safer, which would lead to investments into Egypt’s bond market and also help to reduce interest rates on Egypt’s debt.”