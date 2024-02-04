Sunday, February 04, 2024
Election duty plan for rescuers finalised

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  An emergency duty plan of Rescue 1122 has been finalised. Dis­trict Emergency Officer DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal chaired a meeting regarding the general election. According to a rescue spokesperson, leave of rescuers has been cancelled and no rescuer shall take a day-off or go on leave on that day. The red code will be enforced through­out the district on the special instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer. These views were expressed by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal during the meeting held at the Cen­tral Rescue Station.

