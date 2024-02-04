Elections Hype

Pakistan is headed towards general elections in less than a week now. The United States State Department’s advisory to American situations to practice caution and stay vigilant during these days leading up to the polls reflects the importance of understanding a politically charged environment. In any coun­try, before the polls, the situation is usually fragile and boiling with sentiments. People, wishing to see their preferred candidates win, actively take part in rallies and campaign demonstrations.

To keep the overall situation under control, measures like cel­lular service disruptions, alternate traffic routes, and closure of some other services, are all routine steps taken by the admin­istration to make sure no unwanted scenario erupts. Acknowl­edging the intrinsic nature of public gatherings in a democrat­ic process, the State Department’s advisory states the need for awareness and precautionary measures. Though issued for American citizens, the message of the advisory is just as impor­tant for every individual in Pakistan.

Avoiding rush places unless one really needs to be there, staying informed about when and where rallies are passing so that if one is headed towards something urgent, unnecessary road blockades can be avoided. The government already has announced the time­ly closure of schools and educational institutes before and during the conduct of elections. This prevents any unnecessary traffic sit­uations which is otherwise a routine in the morning and off hours. It also helps keep children safe and away from undue exposure.

As the internet and cellular services are expected to experience disruptions in these coming days, a cautious move for all citizens is to avoid leaving homes until it is very necessary. Most people like to use the opportunity to plan short trips with families but acknowledging the fragile and politically-charged nature of the days in and around the general elections, it is advisable that we all act as responsible citizens. To avoid panic and help keep the environment peaceful, all of us must cooperate with the authori­ties and keep an eye on road plans and other advisories issued by officials and government departments.

Acting responsibly also involves a careful consumption of news and only relying on official sources for getting informa­tion. Vigilance, caution, awareness, responsible citizenship, and regulated movement must be practised by all during the peak days leading to February 8.