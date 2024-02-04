Elections postponed in four constituencies after candidates’ deaths

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has post­poned the elections in four constituencies of the nation­al and provincial assemblies, citing the unfortunate deaths of the candidates. Delayed elections impact one national constituency and the remain­ing provincial ones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, specifically NA-8 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur, PK-91 Kohat, and PP-266. Independent candi­date Rehan Zeb Khan, run­ning for National Assembly constituency NA-08 and pro­vincial assembly constituen­cy PK-22 in Bajaur-IV, was assassinated, leading the ECP to cancel elections. Addition­ally, elections for NA-91, Ko­hat-II, were postponed fol­lowing the passing of Asmat Ullah Khan. Following the de­mise of Israr Hussain, son of Talib Hussain and a candi­date for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan XII), the ECP has postponed the elections in that particular constituency. The ECP spokesman states that, exercising the powers granted to the relevant Re­turning Officers (ROs) under Section 73 of the Election Act, 2017, the proceedings of the general election in the mentioned constituen­cies have been abruptly con­cluded. The remaining con­testing candidates will not be required to submit fresh nomination papers or de­posit further dues once the revised schedule for these areas is released, as stated by the electoral watchdog.