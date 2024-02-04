Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan 1: WHO

ADDIS ABABA - Malaria cases are surging in Ethiopia with 328,881 new cases reported since the be­ginning of this year, the World Health Organi­zation (WHO) said. Be­tween Jan. 1 and 28, 84 deaths were reported across the East African country, up by 16 per­cent month on month, according to the WHO Ethiopia Health Cluster Bulletin report released late Thursday. Health partners are mobilizing resources to support malaria prevention, treatment, and aware­ness campaigns across the country, the report said. In November, the WHO said Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, had recorded the highest number of malaria cases in at least seven years.