‘Excise Dept determined to eradicate narcotics from KP’

Peshawar - Secretary of Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fayyaz Ali Shah, has emphasized the Excise Department’s commitment to eliminating narcotics from the province.

The ongoing crackdown on drug smugglers includes active monitoring of educational institutions to shield students and youth from the peril of drugs. In a significant operation, the Excise Police Station in the Peshawar region apprehended the main operative of an international drug network.

The accused was attempting to smuggle heroin capsules concealed within a large juice box. The operation, conducted at Haji Camp Stop, resulted in the recovery of 32 high-quality heroin-filled capsules (totalling 250 grams) from the accused. The arrested individual, identified as Jahangir, son of Tila Khan and resident of Daudzai Shah Muhammad Ghari Pakha Ghulam Peshawar, is now in custody. A case has been registered at the Police Station Excise Peshawar Region, initiating further investigation and legal proceedings.