Excise police bust int’l drug network

February 04, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The Excise Police Station in the Peshawar Region launched a significant operation against international drug traffickers, resulting in the arrest of a key operative. During the operation, a drug smuggler was apprehended, and 250 grams of high-quality heroin packed in 32 capsules were recovered. The Excise spokesperson disclosed that the main operative of the international drug network was taken into custody. An attempt to smuggle heroin-filled capsules, concealed within a large juice box, was thwarted at the Haji Camp stop.

