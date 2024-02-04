Excise police bust int’l drug network

PESHAWAR - The Excise Police Station in the Peshawar Region launched a significant operation against international drug traffickers, resulting in the arrest of a key operative. During the operation, a drug smuggler was apprehended, and 250 grams of high-quality heroin packed in 32 capsules were recovered. The Excise spokesperson disclosed that the main operative of the international drug network was taken into custody. An attempt to smuggle heroin-filled capsules, concealed within a large juice box, was thwarted at the Haji Camp stop.